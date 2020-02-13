      Weather Alert

Missing 6-Year-Old South Carolina Is Dead, Homicide Investigation Has Started; No Arrests Made

Feb 13, 2020 @ 12:14pm

(Cayce, SC) — South Carolina police are confirming the body of a missing six-year-old has been found. Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove says searchers discovered the remains of Faye Marie Swetlik this morning although details were not released. A second body was also found nearby, but Snellgrove declined to say if the two were connected. Swetlik was reported missing on Monday afternoon. No arrests have been made.

