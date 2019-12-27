MISSING 12 YEAR OLD

Nash H Modin, age 12
Thursday the 26th at approximately 5pm. Nash H Modin, age 12, was last seen in the parking lot of the New Seasons Market located at 2100 SE 164th Avenue in Vancouver, Washington. Nash has a history of running away and authorities are asking for public assistance with locating him since he was not appropriately dressed for the cold weather. Nash is described as being a white male, approximately 5’03”, 100 pounds and having sandy blond hair. Nash was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with blue sleeves, jeans and grey and neon green Nike shoes. The community is requested to call 911 with any information as to his whereabouts.