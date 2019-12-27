      Weather Alert

MISSING 12 YEAR OLD

Dec 26, 2019 @ 9:40pm
Nash H Modin, age 12

Thursday the 26th at approximately 5pm.  Nash H Modin, age 12, was last seen in the parking lot of the New Seasons Market located at 2100 SE 164th Avenue in Vancouver, Washington.  Nash has a history of running away and authorities are asking for public assistance with locating him since he was not appropriately dressed for the cold weather.  Nash is described as being a white male, approximately 5’03”, 100 pounds and having sandy blond hair.  Nash was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with blue sleeves, jeans and grey and neon green Nike shoes.  The community is requested to call 911 with any information as to his whereabouts.

TAGS
missing twelve year old Vancouver
