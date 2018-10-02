Missing 12-Year-Old In Gresham
By Jacob Dean
Oct 2, 2018 @ 4:58 AM

Gresham, Oregon – A 12-year-old boy is missing this morning in the Gresham area. Police are asking you to keep an eye out for Westen Occeas. (Pronounced: West-in  oh-SEE-ahs.) He was last seen Monday morning around 9:00 a.m when he was dropped off at Parkrose Middle School.

Occeas has short black hair and is about 4-feet-8-inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie. If you see him call Gresham police.

Gresham Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy. Westen Occeas was last seen today around 9:00 a.m. when he was dropped off at Parkrose Middle School. Occeas has short black hair and is approximately 4-feet-8-inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie.

Anyone who knows of Occeas’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503.823.3333 or if needed, 911.

