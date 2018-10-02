Missing 12-Year-Old In Gresham

Gresham, Oregon – A 12-year-old boy is missing this morning in the Gresham area. Police are asking you to keep an eye out for Westen Occeas. (Pronounced: West-in oh-SEE-ahs.) He was last seen Monday morning around 9:00 a.m when he was dropped off at Parkrose Middle School.

Occeas has short black hair and is about 4-feet-8-inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie. If you see him call Gresham police.

