Misbehaving Utah Officers Given Leniency, Audit Finds

OGDEN, Utah (AP) – A new state report found that Utah police officers caught committing misdeeds on the job such as driving under the influence or using drugs receive lighter punishments than law enforcement in six other states.

The Standard-Examiner reports that the State Auditor’s Office reviewed eight years of discipline records and concluded Utah doles out less severe punishment than Arizona, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

The report that was released Wednesday found that while other states often revoke an officer’s police credentials for a DUI, Utah has never done that in the eight-year span reviewed.

Scott Stephenson, the director of the state’s Peace Officer Standard and Training, defended the sanctions that are designed to balance discipline and fairness. He says the state gives more severe punishment for some offenses.