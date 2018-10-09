Miracle Survivor

Klamath Falls Ore – “It’s a miracle he survived.” That’s what rescuers are saying about a Klamath County man found Sunday on the slope of a mountain near Crater Lake. Marty Holloway left his phone and his jacket in his car when he hiked out to pick mushrooms. That was last Thursday. Holloway miraculously survived three nights in rugged terrain with temperatures well below freezing and periods of heavy rain wearing nothing but blue jeans and a T-shirt. Holloway was able to hike out on his own with his rescuers. He refused medical treatment.