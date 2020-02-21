By Rebecca Marshall
I can’t say I’m a die hard hockey fan. I think the sport is intense and fun to watch. I was working in Detroit when the Red Wings won the Stanley Cup and it was the biggest city celebration I’d ever seen.
Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has one of the best quotes I’ve ever heard “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”
Besides that, my hockey knowledge is limited. I know that this weekend, they’ll mark the 40th Anniversary of the Miracle on Ice. That’s when the US Hockey team beat the Soviet Union in the Winter Olympics at Lake Placid. I watched the highlights this morning and was genuinely tense.
I see why they call it the most famous hockey game ever played. I had to share. Enjoy!
https://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/28701139/inside-miracle-ice-how-team-usa-defied-numbers-beat-soviet-union-1980-olympics