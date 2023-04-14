Minimum Wage Increasing In Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon is increasing its minimum wage.

Starting July 1st, it’ll be up 70 cents an hour.

Under the state’s minimum wage law, the rate is adjusted based on the Consumer Price Index.

Oregon has three minimum wage rates, which are based on regions.

The minimum wage rates will increase as follows:

· Standard Minimum Wage: $14.20 per hour

· Portland Metro Minimum Wage: $15.45 per hour

· Non-Urban Minimum Wage: $13.20 per hour

Oregon employers are required to post minimum wage posters.