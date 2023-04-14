KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Minimum Wage Increasing In Oregon

April 14, 2023 3:08PM PDT
Share
Minimum Wage Increasing In Oregon
Credit: MGN

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon is increasing its minimum wage.

Starting July 1st, it’ll be up 70 cents an hour.

Under the state’s minimum wage law, the rate is adjusted based on the Consumer Price Index.

Oregon has three minimum wage rates, which are based on regions.

The minimum wage rates will increase as follows:  

·         Standard Minimum Wage: $14.20 per hour  

·         Portland Metro Minimum Wage: $15.45 per hour  

·         Non-Urban Minimum Wage: $13.20 per hour  

Oregon employers are required to post minimum wage posters.  

More about:
Increase
Minimum Wage
Oregon
Portland

Popular Posts

1

Average 30-Year Mortgage Rate Dips As Spring Season Opens
2

Minneapolis To Pay $8.9 Million Over Chauvin's Actions Before Floyd
3

Oregon Lawmakers Take Aim Against The Constitution
4

US Retail Sales Fall 1% Amid High Inflation, Rising Rates
5

Accused Killer Is The Latest Example Of Media Shilling For Politics