Milwaukie Police Search for Arsonist
Milwaukie Police say the search is on: for a person who may have deliberately started a fire, right in the heart of Oregon’s wildfire catastrophe.
A witness, who was running as they captured video, caught images that appear to show a person near the fire, possibly with a fuel canister. That person disappeared before firefighters got to the scene..
The fire broke out on September 9th, on Elk Rock Island, a Milwaukie park on an island in the Willamette River. It came during an unusual windstorm and dry spell that fanned massive wildfires across Oregon.
The Elk Rock Island fire grew to about half-an-acre; frightening those living nearby. Firefighters got the fire contained within a few hours.
Crime Stoppers is offering a 25-HUNDRED-dollar reward for information leading to an arrest.