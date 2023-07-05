Milwaukie Police Arrest Man Who Grabs Child At Milwaukie Bay Park

Milwaukie, Ore – On July 4th, 2023, at approximately 10:20 PM, the Milwaukie Police Department received a report regarding an incident at Milwaukie Bay Park. Officers were dispatched to 11211 SE McLoughlin Blvd after receiving information about a male individual attempting to grab a child from his parent.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officials discovered that a 3-year-old boy from Milwaukie was sitting on his father’s lap, along with his family, while watching the fireworks display across the river. During this time, an unknown male approached the family and forcefully grabbed hold of the child. The father had to intervene and pull the child away from the man.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old transient Michael Alexander Carrillo, was apprehended in the vicinity. Witnesses and the family informed the police that Carrillo had been exhibiting strange behavior in the area. He had been asked to leave but returned and seized the child. During a brief interview with the police, Carrillo claimed that he believed the child was experiencing a medical emergency, which prompted his actions.

As officers attempted to take Carrillo into custody, he resisted and assaulted one of the officers. Consequently, Carrillo was arrested and is currently being held at the Clackamas County Jail. He is facing charges of Attempted Kidnapping II, Harassment, and Assault on a Public Safety Officer. The Milwaukie Police Department has assigned the case number 23-4636 to this incident.