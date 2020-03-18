Milwaukie Man Pleads Guilty To Murder
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Milwaukie man has pleaded guilty to murder in the death of a 55-year-old woman.
The Statesman Journal reports 40-year-old Derek Tyler Johnson pleaded guilty this week to the first-degree murder of Robin Stender, as well as charges of burglary, robbery and abuse of a corpse.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a possible assault at Stender’s home in Jefferson on April 20, 2019, found Johnson behind the wheel of his car, ready to leave.
Deputies found Stender’s body on backseat floor of his vehicle.
A state Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy determined Stender died from blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.
Johnson faces a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years.