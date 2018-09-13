Milwaukie Man Arrested For Child Porn May Have Impersonated Police

Milwaukie, Or. – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a 24 year old Milwaukie man arrested on child porn charges this week may have impersonated a police officer or other member of law enforcement to contact and sexually exploit minors.

Nicholas James Stacy was arrested Tuesday on a federal charge of possession and transportation of child pornography. The sheriff’s office says an unsealed criminal complaint claims he had more than 9,000 videos and 20,000 images showing child porn on his iPhone and uploaded at least 94 files to his Gmail account.

Investigators say there may be more victims and even though the victims may not know Stacy’s name, investigators believe the victims may recognize his face. They say if you, your child or someone you know has had contact with Stacy and believe the person may be a victim, call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949.