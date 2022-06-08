Milwaukie City Council Passes Resolution In Support Of Providence Nurses

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Milwaukie City Council on Tuesday night passed a resolution in support of more than 200 nurses at Providence Milwaukie Hospital represented by the Oregon Nurses Association who have authorized a strike due to failed negotiations on a new contract.
“Nurses are the heart and soul of our communities’ health care. Without them, health care would come to a screeching halt. I’m standing with ONA nurses at Providence Milwaukie to put people before profits,” said Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba who introduced the resolution.
The city declared the nurses as “essential for the health, safety and well-being of our community”.
If a strike goes forward, the hospital will get ten days notice.
Read the resolution here.
