KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Millions Of Current And Former AT&T Customers Data Being Sold On The Dark Web

April 1, 2024 6:34AM PDT
Share
Millions Of Current And Former AT&T Customers Data Being Sold On The Dark Web
MGN

(New York, NY) — AT&T is investigating a massive data breach. Saturday, AT&T confirmed a total of 73-million current and former customer accounts had been leaked to the dark web about two weeks ago. The leaked data, which included customers’ social security numbers, appears to be from before 2020. AT&T says they currently have no evidence “of unauthorized access to its systems.” An investigation into the breach is ongoing, and they have brough in outside cybersecurity experts.

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs Back To Nearly 7% After Two-Week Slide
2

President Of Plaid Pantry Wants To Change Oregon's Bottle Bill
3

Republicans Threaten To Hold Attorney General Garland In Contempt Over President Biden Documents Case
4

Judge Clears Way For Former President Trump To Appeal Ruling Keeping Fani Willis On Georgia 2020 Election Case
5

February Home Sales Hit Strongest Pace In A Year As Mortgage Rates Ease And More Houses Hit Market