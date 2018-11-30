Millennial Roommate

According to US Census Data, More than 1/3 of millennials in America still live with their parents. Nationwide, 35% of people aged 18-35 live with their parents. Oregon is below the average with 26%. Washington state also has 26%. California is at 39%. The highest state is New Jersey. Forty-seven percent still live at home. Millennials may have a hard time moving out because they make less than their parents did at their age. They are coming off the recession which gave them a slower start on careers. See the state-by-state map below.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6443285/How-Millennials-live-home-parents-state-New-Jersey-most.html