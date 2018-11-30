Millennial Roommate
By Rebecca Marshall
Nov 30, 2018 @ 3:54 AM

According to US Census Data, More than 1/3 of millennials in America still live with their parents.  Nationwide, 35% of people aged 18-35 live with their parents.  Oregon is below the average with 26%. Washington state also has 26%. California is at 39%. The highest state is New Jersey.   Forty-seven percent still live at home. Millennials may have a hard time moving out because they make less than their parents did at their age.  They are coming off the recession which gave them a slower start on careers. See the state-by-state map below.

 

