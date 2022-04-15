Weather Alert
Stay Connected
Shows
Portland’s Morning News
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins
The Lars Larson Show
Portland’s Afternoon News
Full Schedule
Blogs
Portland’s Morning News
Portland Afternoon Show Blogs
Lars Larson
Podcasts
Portland’s Morning News Podcasts
KXL Everyday Hero Podcast
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
The Lars Larson Show Northwest Podcast
The Lars Larson Show National Podcast
The Lars Larson Show Interviews Podcast
Portland’s Afternoon News Podcast
Beyond The Headlines Podcast
Speaking Freely With Annette Newell Podcast
Can You Survive This Podcast?
Contests
Events
Portland Marketplace
Bloodworks Live Studio
Weather Forecast
Traffic Reports
Radio Advertising Portland
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Flash Alerts
Mill A Sch. Dist.
Apr 15, 2022 @ 6:19am
Mill A Sch. Dist.
– Closed due to water issue
More Info
Popular Posts
Warming Shelters Open As Temps Fall Near Freezing
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Hwy. 224 On Schedule For Reopening After 2020 Wildfires
Former PSU Football Player Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Fellow Student
Body Of Missing Snowboarder Recovered From Mount Hood
Shows
Portland’s Morning News
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins
The Lars Larson Show
Portland’s Afternoon News
Full Schedule
Blogs
Portland’s Morning News
Portland Afternoon Show Blogs
Lars Larson
Podcasts
Portland’s Morning News Podcasts
KXL Everyday Hero Podcast
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
The Lars Larson Show Northwest Podcast
The Lars Larson Show National Podcast
The Lars Larson Show Interviews Podcast
Portland’s Afternoon News Podcast
Beyond The Headlines Podcast
Speaking Freely With Annette Newell Podcast
Can You Survive This Podcast?
Contests
Events
Portland Marketplace
Bloodworks Live Studio
Weather Forecast
Traffic Reports
Radio Advertising Portland
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On