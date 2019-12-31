Milk Dumped Into Yamhill River Yields Big Fine
Organic Valley Creamery has been fined over 25 thousand dollars for illegal dumping. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality took action determining river water pollution was caused by dumping milk.
The $26,574 fine was handed down as officials say the creamery discharged 87 gallons of condensed skim milk and 384 pounds of milk solids into a storm drain that leads the South Yamhill River about a year ago.
The department says the creamery discharged milk into the same drain again on June 25th, which turned the creek white for nearly three-quarters of a mile.