In Brief: Mile 22 shoulda probably gone the extra mile. Bad on an epic scale.



Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva whose super-secret CIA unit has — as he calls it — a “higher form of patriotism.” The film’s title has to do with the distance to an airport that he and his crew have to take a defector from an Asian country.

Silva is a loose cannon with mental issues. He brow beats and otherwise abuses the team he leads. His squad includes MMA fighter turned actress Ronda Rousey. Silva works out of the country’s U.S. embassy and verbally attacks anyone in sight including the top brass.

In other words, no one likes him.

The defector — done by The Raid’s Iko Uwals — has the password to a disk that contains information on where some dangerous nuclear bomb making material can be found. Silva’s group has a limited amount of time to get him on a plane to the U.S. before the disk implodes.

The implosion — trust me on this one — won’t be worse than this movie.

Mile 22 is directed by Peter Berg who worked with Wahlberg in Patriot’s Day and Lone Survivor. The plot is — shall we say — undone from a screenplay written by first time writer Lea Carpenter and is based on a story penned by Carpenter and Graham Roland (TV’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan).

With good material Berg is a pretty good director. The same goes for Wahlberg’s acting. This one looks like it is as quickly slapped together as the fast-edits of Berg’s fight scenes. Material deficient in direction is a huge liability to actors. When an actor — like Wahlberg for example — relies on charisma and not skill to sell a part, that’s a major problem.

Lightning-fast action sequences and lots of gunplay also don’t necessarily make a good movie. Worse, just having plot enough for about 45-minutes and then trying to drag it out to 90 or so leads to a film full of holes.

And Mile 22’s holes are bigger than those caused by bullets that land in bunches at the feet of the so-called heroes as the struggle to get the guy to the plane.

There may be a reason for the holes. Wahlberg and Berg are talking sequel. Not just one sequel but a series of sequels. Don’t we already have enough franchises stretched into bunches of predictable, meaningless movies?

Wahlberg. Berg. Please. Do something special for the fans of your films and don’t.

Director: Peter Berg

Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, John Malkovich, Ronda Rousey, Sam Snow, Carlo Alban, Sam Medina, Natasha Goubskaya

Rated R for language, extreme violence and mature themes. Not much to like in a film that is a lot of slam and a long of bang and not much else. Give this a 2 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.