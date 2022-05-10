      Weather Alert

Mike Tyson Won’t Be Charged For Punching Airplane Passenger

May 10, 2022 @ 10:33am
FILE - Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif., Aug. 2, 2019. Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office says Tuesday that it closed the case.

The victim and Tyson requested that charges not be filed.

The video shows Tyson repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood.

The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a Jet Blue plane bound for Florida.

Tyson representatives have said the boxer was on a flight with what they called an aggressive passenger.

