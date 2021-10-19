Mighty Bowl Aims to be Mighty Again Post-Pandemic

One of Vancouver’s success stories during the last decade is struggling because of COVID. The Mighty Bowl in Vancouver was the city’s first food cart (except for one hot dog cart). Since then they’ve added a restaurant downtown, a food cart in Hazel Dell and a catering department, plus a mobile truck that moves around. Owner Steve Valenta started it when he realized he was having to drive across the river to Portland when he wanted nutrient rich food. He started the quest after some medical issues. The Mighty Bowl’s menu is free of artificial preservatives, fillers, additives, artificial colors & artificial dyes, and they choose local and organic as often as possible.
The Mighty Bowl is also big on community involvement and supports the local economy by running various “Support Local” campaigns. Valenta says “we believe if our fellow small businesses are thriving, everyone benefits.”
As for the menu: I’m hooked! There are meat options, plus vegan or vegetarian selections, and the bowls are enhanced by signature sauces like “The Mighty”, “Kiggins”, “Cilantro Lime” or “Thai Peanut”.
Yes to all of the above for me.