Midwesterners Check Out the Northwest Food Scene

For summer vacation 2021 I hosted four first time visitors to the Pacific Northwest and while we did a lot of sight seeing and hiking, that’s part two of this segment. This segment focuses on the FOOD.
We started with the Vancouver Waterfront and LOVED Stack’s 571 Burger and Whiskey Bar. The Alaskan Salmon, Fried Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, and Onion Rings were amazing. The best thing in my opinion, is the fact that they bring you three different sauces to use. House Steak Sauce, a BBQ Aioli, and a Roasted Red Pepper Sauce. Who needs ketchup and mustard at that point! We loved the restaurant so much we went again in Tacoma.
Speaking of Vancouver, we also loved Loowit’s Brewery, Smokin’ Oak BBQ, Billy Blues Bar and Grill.
In Portland we went to the Asylum Food Carts, which was a huge hit because of the diversity of the food available. Smaaken Waffles are a must try!
Everyone’s favorite was on the San Juan Islands. Matia’s Kitchen offers a fairly small, but very delicious lunch menu. We tried to do dinner, but it was booked out for a couple of weeks ahead. We found the place because of a recommendation by Seattle Chef J Kenjie Lopez Alt. If a restaurant can make a simple Egg Salad Sandwich that good, you know everything else on the menu is amazing.