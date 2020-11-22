      Breaking News
CDC Pleads With Americans To Avoid Thanksgiving Travel

Mid-Columbia Center for Living

Nov 22, 2020 @ 3:43pm

Mid-Columbia Center for Living – Opening at 9 am. The HR Office will remain closed the remainder of this week.
TD Office will OPEN at 0900-1700; with 30 min mun Mon -Wed this week. All HR employees who have not been placed on Public Health Quarantine will report to work in TD Office.
We will adhere to the following restrictions:
* All employees will work 0900-1700: Mon-Wed this week.
* All employees will enter the FRONT door of TD Office building for active screening.
* Everyone will receive a NEW mask and the old one will be discarded.
* If you are sick or have a temp 99.8 or greater STAY HOME. Notify your Supervisor/Manger immediately.
* CRISIS Team is to follow Phase 1 procedure.
* NO CLIENTS are to be admitting into the building. No exceptions.
* All appointments will be Telehealth or Telephonic until freeze is lifted or we are given clearance by Public Health.
Any employee who tests positive will be notified by Public Heath. We are expecting TD results tomorrow. CFL will contact employees who are negative as we get the results.

Popular Posts
Oregon Wildfire Recap: 9 Killed, 24K Claims Filed, 1.2 Million Acres Burned, 4K Homes Destroyed
President Trump's Campaign Retreats From Key Claim In Pennsylvania Lawsuit
Oregon's Statewide "Freeze" Due To COVID Surge Begins
Former Postal Worker Headed To Prison
New Covid Rules For Employers And Workplaces Start Monday In Oregon