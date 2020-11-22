Mid-Columbia Center for Living
Mid-Columbia Center for Living – Opening at 9 am. The HR Office will remain closed the remainder of this week.
TD Office will OPEN at 0900-1700; with 30 min mun Mon -Wed this week. All HR employees who have not been placed on Public Health Quarantine will report to work in TD Office.
We will adhere to the following restrictions:
* All employees will work 0900-1700: Mon-Wed this week.
* All employees will enter the FRONT door of TD Office building for active screening.
* Everyone will receive a NEW mask and the old one will be discarded.
* If you are sick or have a temp 99.8 or greater STAY HOME. Notify your Supervisor/Manger immediately.
* CRISIS Team is to follow Phase 1 procedure.
* NO CLIENTS are to be admitting into the building. No exceptions.
* All appointments will be Telehealth or Telephonic until freeze is lifted or we are given clearance by Public Health.
Any employee who tests positive will be notified by Public Heath. We are expecting TD results tomorrow. CFL will contact employees who are negative as we get the results.