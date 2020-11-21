Mid-Columbia Center for Living
Mid-Columbia Center for Living – All offices closed. HR is beginning to received test results; all are negative with the exception of one employee. Several other employees have been placed in quarantine for presumptive. TD results are still being processed; no confirmations yet.
*Public Health will continue to notify (+) employees via phone.
*MCCFL will notify all (-) employees as we get confirmations.
*Both Buildings remain closed & off limits this weekend.
More updates to come UPDATE