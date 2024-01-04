Microsoft’s New AI Key Is First Big Change To Keyboards In Decades
January 4, 2024 10:09AM PST
(Associated Press) – Starting this month, some new personal computers that run Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system will have a special “Copilot key” that launches the software giant’s AI chatbot.
Getting third-party computer manufacturers like Dell to add an AI button to laptops is the latest move by Microsoft to capitalize on its close partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and make itself a gateway for applications of generative AI technology.
