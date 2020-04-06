Michelle Obama, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Guest on Ellen’s 1st Show Back
Ellen DeGeneres brought back her talk show on Monday–albeit filmed from home–with guests Michelle Obama, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen all appearing via phone and videoconference. “Hi, everyone! Thanks for not being here,” Ellen quipped at the start of the show. “I wanted to start doing my new show as soon as possible because it’s really for people who are stuck at home, especially my staff and crew. I love them, I miss them, and the best thing I can do to support them is keep the show on the air.”
In a call with Michelle Obama, the former First Lady said, “We got a little Netflix-and-chilling happening…This is like no other time in history, particularly for our kids, who are so used to being occupied and stimulated all the time.”
Meanwhile, Legend and Teigen opened up about “the most unreal situation ever” that the pandemic has created. “It’s fun to be lighthearted and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it, but then it really hits you, and you go through these ups and downs,” Teigen admitted. “What we’re going through right now is unprecedented, and it’s unreal.”