Michelle Obama Event Postponed

PORTLAND, Ore. – Michelle Obama’s trip to Portland has been postponed.

The Former First Lady was scheduled to speak at the Moda Center Saturday, but the projected snow and ice has pushed the event to Tuesday, March 19th.

Tickets for tomorrow’s show will be honored on the new date.

An official Tweet from Michelle Obama

Given the weather forecast, I want to make sure everyone can make it to my event in Portland safely, so I’ll be rescheduling my conversation at the Moda Center until March 19. Be careful out there this weekend, everyone—I’ll see you soon! https://t.co/qkzk77ouST — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 8, 2019

Here’s the official announcement from the Rose Quarter:

INCLEMENT WEATHER THREAT CAUSES POSTPONEMENT OF MODA CENTER APPEARANCE BY MICHELLE OBAMA UNTIL MARCH 19

Tickets and Seating from Original February Date Will be Honored as Purchased

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 8, 2019) – Impending inclement weather forecasted for the Portland metro area has caused postponement of BECOMING: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama, originally scheduled for Saturday, February 9 at Moda Center. The new date for the event with the former First Lady will be Tuesday, March 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets purchased for the original date will still be honored. Exchanges will not be necessary.

“It’s a matter of safety for our Rose Quarter guests, employees and of course Mrs. Obama and touring personnel,” said Amanda Mann, General Manager for the Rose Quarter. “It was a difficult decision, but one made from an abundance of caution and concern for everyone involved. The postponement was determined in cooperation with City of Portland and public safety officials, Live Nation and Crown Publishing.”