Michael Reinoehl Gives Exclusive Interview Just Hours Before Being Shot By Federal Task Force
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday afternoon, Vice News posted exclusive video of an interview featured that evening with 48-year-old Michael Reinoehl, the suspect in the shooting of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson in downtown Portland last weekend.
The interview aired at 11pm ET on Vice News Tonight around the same time that word broke of Reinoehl being shot and killed by law enforcement during a traffic stop in Lacey, Washington.
