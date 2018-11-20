Michael Franti’s Stay Human

It’s my birthday. I’m grateful to catch another day on this planet, grateful for another trip around the sun, grateful for the amazing people I work with here at FM News 101 KXL. I’m also thankful that cool cats, like pop-reggae-artist, Michael Franti take time to hang out with us here in the studio. Franti is touring with his documentary, Stay Human. Listen to my interview below and check out his film!

Stay Human: “During these turbulent times, the feeling of hopelessness is an epidemic. In a quest to find a path to STAY HUMAN and hold on to humanity in the craziness of the world we live in today, Michael Franti takes us on an experiential journey through his songs and stories of people who have chosen to overcome cynicism with optimism and hope.”

The Trailer…