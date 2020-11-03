      Weather Alert

Micha-el School

Nov 3, 2020 @ 7:38am

Micha-el School – 1 Hour Late. One hour delay due to poor AQI. Update expected at 8:45a.m.

Popular Posts
Wildfire Victims Denied By FEMA
Oregon, Washington, Nevada, And California Join Western States COVID-19 Vaccine Pact
Oregon on Track for New Emergency Workplace COVID-19 Rules
Governor Extends Oregon's State of Emergency Due To COVID-19
Washington Man Sentenced For Killing Man He Believes Killed His Child's Mother