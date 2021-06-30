      Weather Alert

Miami-Dade Prosecutor Wants Grand Jury Investigation Into Collapse As 4 More Bodies Are Found

Jun 30, 2021 @ 8:43am

(Surfside, FL) –Officials confirm four more bodies have been recovered at the site of the south Florida condo collapse. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that brings the death toll to 16, with 147 people unaccounted for. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he’s spoken to anxious family members and assured them they will continue to search until everyone is found.

A Miami-Dade County prosecutor wants a grand jury to investigate the building collapse that claimed at least a dozen lives. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle issued a statement Tuesday saying the jury would determine what steps we can take to safeguard residents without jeopardizing safety or possible criminal investigations. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she supports the move. Rundle has convened grand juries in the past for non-criminal matters. One looked into the safety of public housing communities.

