MHCC School Board Meeting Tonight To Discuss Cutting Seven Programs
Gresham, Ore. – If you don’t want Mt. Hood Community College to cut seven smaller career programs, you can speak out at tonight’s board meeting. It starts at 6:30pm in room AC 2359, but the school tells us they may move the location of the meeting, because they’re expecting a big turnout for the public comment period tonight.
The school is planning to cut seven programs including Cosmetology, Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair, Broadcasting, Environmental Health and Safety, Business Technology, Practical Nursing, and Wilderness Leadership and Experiential Education. School spokeswoman Amber High tells KXL’s Jacob Dean a final decision won’t come until at least December 18, at next month’s board meeting. We asked if failing to pass a bond measure several times in recent years had anything to do with the decision, High said no, they’re doing it to continue to provide the best experience possible for students.