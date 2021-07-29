Metro Women’s Fire Camp Is Back After A Year Off

PORTLAND, Ore.– Starting Friday for three days young women from ages 16 to 21 will participate in a free firefighter training camp. This first camp will take place at Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue facilities in Sherwood. About 40 women will participate. Then the last weekend in August another group of 40 will step up to the challenge in Portland at the Portland Fire and Rescue training facility on Northeast 122nd Avenue.
The camp was established 13 years ago by professional women firefighters who wanted to see more women take the same career path. During the sessions, attendees will breakout into small groups with a mentor. They will wear turnouts, learn to use chainsaws and axes, climb ladders,use extrication tools and fire hoses.
Terra Vandewiele Training Director Metro Women’s Firefighter Camp
The hands on experience also works at building self esteem, including good eating habits and strength training. To signup for the upcoming Portland Metro Fire Camp August 28th and 29th go to www.portlandmetrofirecamp.com. applications may be submitted through midnight on July 30, 2021 .
There are 51 women firefighters in the City of Portland out 571 total firefighters who are sworn personnel.