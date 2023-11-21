Metro-Wide DUII Enforcement Mission Yields Successful Results

Portland, Ore – The Portland Police Bureau recently collaborated with various law enforcement agencies in a metro-wide Driving Under the Intoxicants (DUII) enforcement mission, emphasizing the hazards of impaired driving.

Oregon State Police led the week-long enforcement, with the PPB actively participating during the weekend of November 17 and November 18. The joint efforts resulted in over 950 traffic stops, leading to 31 DUII arrests. While the primary focus was on DUII, law enforcement also issued citations for other offenses, including 453 for speeding and 91 for distracted driving, totaling 45 arrests.

The participating agencies include Oregon State Police, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Beaverton Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The PPB extends its gratitude to these agencies for their collaboration and support of the Traffic Division’s efforts.

In light of the mission’s success, the PPB emphasizes the critical message that driving while impaired is a lethal risk. They urge the public to plan ahead by having a sober driver, hiring a ride, or utilizing public transit to ensure road safety.