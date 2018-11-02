Meth Laced Candy Reported in Aloha

PORTLAND, Ore. – A report of tainted Halloween candy in Aloha.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Talbot says they were called to a home on SW Jay Street after two parents reported feeling ill after eating Sour Patch Kids their children received while Trick-or-Treating, “Deputies field tested those gummy bears. They fielded tested positive for methamphetamine.”

Talbot says the parents are being treated in the hospital. The two kids didn’t eat any of the candy and are just fine, “If you can make sure any candy is sealed or not altered inside, that is ideal.”