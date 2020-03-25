Meth Bust Near Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – The Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement task force seized a half-pound of methamphetamine and arrested a man at a cabin east of Ashland.
The Mail Tribune reports Joseph Johnston Parker of Gold Hill was arrested near Howard Prairie Lake.
On March 13, authorities arrested Parker’s wife Amanda Parker on drug charges at their home, where police say they seized meth, scales, packaging, drug records and cash.
Joseph Parker wasn’t there.
Police say the investigation into the Parkers began in 2017.
Joseph Parker is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $1 million bail on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering and possessing methamphetamine. Amanda Parker remains held on $215,000 bail on similar meth charges, along with a forgery charge.