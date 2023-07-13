KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Meteorologists Say Earth Sizzled To A Global Heat Record In June And July Has Been Getting Hotter

July 13, 2023 3:36PM PDT
(Associated Press) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says an already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record, smashing the old global mark by nearly a quarter of a degree, with global oceans setting temperature records for the third straight month.

Thursday’s calculation that June’s average temperature of 61.79 degrees Fahrenheit is 1.89 degrees above the 20th Century average.

And July has already started out smashing records of its own. Scientists say there’s a decent chance that 2023 will finish as the hottest year on record.

It’s because of human-caused climate change combined with a natural El Nino.

