Message To U.S. Troops: “Be Ready To Deploy”

October 16, 2023 1:10PM PDT
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has issued “be ready to deploy” orders for a specific group of American troops in the event Israel requires their assistance, according to an official source as reported by Fox News.

The Wall Street Journal reported that approximately 2,000 troops were identified for this purpose over the weekend, but the exact number remains unconfirmed. Additionally, details about the specific military units chosen and the circumstances under which they might be deployed have not been disclosed.

Key officials have emphasized that this deployment is not intended for combat but rather for advisory and medical support for Israeli forces.

This development coincides with the Biden administration’s consistent expressions of support for Israel following an attack by Hamas terrorists on October 7. President Biden stated in a recent speech, “We must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack.”

