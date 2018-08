Implants have long been offered to help our body look and feel better. But, what if it does the opposite? What if it makes you sick? Who will listen? How can you undo it? That’s what Robin Eckholt has been going through. I had a chance to interview her two years ago…and then again last week. I put together this update for our morning show.

I’m already getting calls from people who have similar situations. Let’s fix this!

~Rebecca