This will be our (Steve and My) last day on the air before the holiday break and we just wanted to make sure we sent our well wishes. We work hard every day to make sure we bring you a wide variety of news and information. We like to think of ourselves as your one-stop shopping destination for news. In doing that, we don’t always come up for air to say thanks. So, thanks for listening. Thanks for your constructive feedback. Thanks for your contributions when you see something out there on the roads or in the news. We couldn’t do this without you and we wouldn’t want to do it without you. Here’s wishing all of you a very Merry Christmas, Happy Holiday, and fantastic new year.

Signed,

Portland’s Morning News.

Rebecca, Steve, Jacob, Pat, and Rosemary.