Merkley Statement: “I Cannot In Good Conscience Vote For This Bill”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon has released a statement expressing his position on the legislation currently being considered by Congress. The bill aims to raise the debt limit until 2025 but includes cuts to programs that benefit working Americans and weakens environmental reviews for fossil fuel projects.

After thoroughly reviewing the text of the legislation and listening to various perspectives, Senator Merkley has concluded that he cannot support the bill. His concerns stem from the bill’s departure from bipartisan practice, as it cuts funding for essential programs such as healthcare, housing, and education while increasing military spending.

Furthermore, the bill establishes two troubling precedents. It grants a complete exemption to the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) from complying with environmental laws, despite the company’s extensive history of violations. Additionally, the bill determines the court jurisdiction for the MVP, which Senator Merkley believes undermines the integrity of the judiciary and sets a dangerous precedent of providing special treatment to powerful corporations.

Senator Merkley emphasizes the environmental implications of the bill, stating that the pipeline poses a threat to a sustainable planet, as fossil gas is equally harmful to coal. He criticizes the changes to environmental law within the bill, which would enable fossil fuel companies to evade responsibility, write their own impact evaluations, alter standards for acceptable science and data, and exempt entire pipeline projects from federal environmental protections.

While acknowledging the disastrous consequences of a debt default for working families, Senator Merkley denounces the tactic of using the debt limit as a bargaining chip. He proposes alternative solutions, such as the passage of legislation like his Protect our CREDIT Act or the President exercising executive power, such as the use of the 14th Amendment, to prevent future hostage situations.

In conclusion, Senator Merkley asserts that the bill does not align with the priorities of the people of Oregon and contains provisions that will harm them. Therefore, he cannot, in good conscience, support the legislation and will vote against it.