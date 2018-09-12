Merkley Reveals Documents
By Pat Boyle
|
Sep 12, 2018 @ 7:48 AM
Merkley, Jeff-020609-18427- 0008

Washington DC – Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley has revealed documents he says show the Trump administration last summer transferred almost $10 million dollars from FEMA which provides hurricane relief to ICE for more detention centers. Merkley told the Rachel Maddow show the money transfer took place right at the start of hurricane season. He told her “I find it extraordinary.” He also said ” I think this is probably within the law.”

FEMA which held a news conference today to discuss Hurricane Florence was asked about the  transfer of funds. FEMA official Jeff Byrard said ” what I can tell you is we have plenty of resources to respond. We have plenty of resources to recover. That has not impacted our situation, whatsoever.

