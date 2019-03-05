Merkley Not Running For President In 2020

Oregon- Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley has made up his mind about running for President in 2020. In a video emailed to supporters early this morning, Merkley says he’s decided not to run for President in 2020. He says he believes there are good, well-qualified democratic candidates already in the race, and that he believes his best contribution now is to seek reelection in the U.S. Senate. Merkley plans to make the announcement on social media today:

Read more from Merkley’s Email:

To me, America has always been about giving everyone a chance, no matter which side of the railroad tracks they grow up on.

After all, that’s my family’s story. But even though I live in the same blue collar neighborhood where I grew up, my neighbors don’t have the same chances I had—not because they’re different but because America’s different.

My whole life I’ve tried to make the biggest contributions I can to give others the same chances I’ve had. I’ve been in some big battles over the years, but this is the biggest one yet.

Over the last year, I’ve talked to people all across America about their hopes and concerns, and it’s just reinforced my conviction that we are in a battle for the soul of our nation. We need bold, progressive solutions to the crises created by the privileged and powerful, who have rigged our economy and our politics.

We have to win this fight. I’ve been thinking hard about how I can make the biggest impact. And since you’ve been a supporter and ally, I want you to be among the first to know about my plans for 2020.

Watch this video and find out what’s next:

I want you on this journey with me. We can’t win for America without all of us, together, giving what we can to this effort.

Onward!

Jeff