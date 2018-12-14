Merkley Heads To Texas Border

Washington DC – Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley will lead a congressional delegation to Texas today to check on children being held by the U.S. Border Patrol. He says in a news release more than 15,000 children are being held and 2,000 of them are in a desert prison camp.

He appeared on CNN this morning and said “they’re virtually out of sight and out of the news and we need to get to the bottom of how the U.S. is treating children.” Merkley says they will visit two family internment centers and the prison camp for children.

Traveling with Merkley are today are Senators Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Tina Smith (D-MN) and Congresswoman Judy Chu (D-CA-27). Representative Beto O’Rouke (D-TX-16) will join the delegation tomorrow.

Merkley first visited the border camps back in June to protest the separation of families by the border patrol.