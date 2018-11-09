Mental Health Crisis Huge Issue For Multnomah County Jails

A new grand jury report on Multnomah County jails zeroes in on over crowding, overtime and inmate mental health. It says the biggest over all issue is the mental health crisis. The report finds most of the inmates have chronic mental health issues and should be in a clinical setting instead.

The annual grand jury report says overtime due to staffing shortages was six and a half million dollars for 2018 in early October and we still have a month and a half to go.

It finds more than two dozen job vacancies and there’s a concern recent recruits won’t want to make a career of being a corrections deputy. More than 200 people have been released due to jail overcrowding since last December. The report suggests reopening two dorms that have 100 bed. They were closed last year to save money.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury says she appreciates the grand jury’s work and will take the findings into consideration. Sheriff Mike Reese says his office is indebted to the grand jury and says reviewing jails is not an easy assignment. Multnomah County D.A. Rod Underhill calls the report critically important.