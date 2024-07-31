Olympic Triathletes Swim In Seine River

The Olympic rings are mounted on the Eiffel Tower Friday, June 7, 2024 in Paris. The Paris Olympics organizers mounted the rings on the Eiffel Tower on Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The 95-foot-long and 43-foot-high structure of five rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. (AP Photo//Thomas Padilla)

PARIS (AP) — The Olympic triathlons were held Wednesday after days of delays and uncertainty over water quality concerns in the Seine River.

Organizers said the latest tests of the famed Paris waterway showed compliance with quality standards.

Elevated levels of bacteria delayed the men’s race from Tuesday.

The decision to go ahead with the Seine swim for the triathlon competitions is a big win for the city and Olympics organizers.

They undertook a more than billion-dollar plan to clean up the long-polluted Seine and have been steadfast in their insistence that swimming events could safely be held in the river.