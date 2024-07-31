Olympic Triathletes Swim In Seine River
July 31, 2024 4:49AM PDT
PARIS (AP) — The Olympic triathlons were held Wednesday after days of delays and uncertainty over water quality concerns in the Seine River.
Organizers said the latest tests of the famed Paris waterway showed compliance with quality standards.
Elevated levels of bacteria delayed the men’s race from Tuesday.
The decision to go ahead with the Seine swim for the triathlon competitions is a big win for the city and Olympics organizers.
They undertook a more than billion-dollar plan to clean up the long-polluted Seine and have been steadfast in their insistence that swimming events could safely be held in the river.
