Men Are Giving Themselves Buzzcuts While Stuck at Home in Quarantine
Who needs locks in the middle of a lockdown? The Guardian reports that more and more men are giving themselves buzzcuts while stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis. “Anyone else do a #Stayhome haircut that got outta hand?” actor Riz Ahmed asked last week on Instagram alongside a shaved-head selfie. “Least now it feels like there’s someone else here when I look in the mirror.”
Other male celebs to follow suit include British actor Stephen Graham (who documented his son taking shears to his head on Twitter) and European soccer stars Eden Hazard, Hector Bellerin and Paul Pogba. Thinking of trying this at home? GQ style and grooming director Teo van den Broeke says go for it. “The next few months are a perfect opportunity to try something new and low maintenance,” he says. “There’s no one to judge you at home, so why not remove one extra stressor – namely, your hair?”