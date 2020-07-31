      Weather Alert

Men Accused Of Assaulting Bend Protester

Jul 31, 2020 @ 3:57pm

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Two men allegedly involved in the assault of a protester at a July 11 racial justice rally in Bend have been charged.

The Bulletin reports Robert Thompson was charged this week with menacing and other charges.

Darrell Goddard has been charged with assault and criminal mischief.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office says Thompson and Goddard were driving past the rally when one of them yelled a “homophobic epithet.”

District Attorney John Hummel says protester Andrew Heller biked after the truck, asking why they yelled that.

Goddard is accused of opening his door into Heller and punching him while Thompson pointed a gun at him.

Neither has a lawyer yet to comment for them.

TAGS
assault Bend protest
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro