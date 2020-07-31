Men Accused Of Assaulting Bend Protester
BEND, Ore. (AP) – Two men allegedly involved in the assault of a protester at a July 11 racial justice rally in Bend have been charged.
The Bulletin reports Robert Thompson was charged this week with menacing and other charges.
Darrell Goddard has been charged with assault and criminal mischief.
The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office says Thompson and Goddard were driving past the rally when one of them yelled a “homophobic epithet.”
District Attorney John Hummel says protester Andrew Heller biked after the truck, asking why they yelled that.
Goddard is accused of opening his door into Heller and punching him while Thompson pointed a gun at him.
Neither has a lawyer yet to comment for them.