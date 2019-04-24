Memorial Today For Cowlitz Co. Deputy Justin DeRosier

Portland, Ore -Thousands of people are expected to attend a memorial service for fallen Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier today. It’ll be held this afternoon at the University of Portland Chiles Center. Law enforcement agencies from all across the country will also be on hand. Even with all the support, News partner KGW reports it will be a tough day for family, friends, and colleagues, as deputy DeRosier is laid to rest. The service is at 1pm at the Chiles Center. There will also be a live feed shown at New Life Church in Longview or at Kelso High School. The sheriff’s office will be posting updates on their Facebook page.

Fm News 101 will have extensive coverage all day long. Our morning reporter Rosemary Reynolds will be live at Chiles Center previewing today’s memorial. Then KXL’s Mike Turner will be at the service, and we will follow some of the funeral procession as it makes it’s way down from Longview. The public is invited to the memorial service which starts at 1pm. Officials say be sure to plan ahead, leave early, and expect lots of traffic.