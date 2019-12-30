Memorial Service Today For Fallen Deputy
Tacoma, Wash. – A public memorial service will be held this afternoon at the Tacoma Dome for 25 year old Cooper Dyson who was killed last week as he responded to a domestic violence call. The Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy lost control of his patrol car and crashed. A procession to the Tacoma Dome will leave Joint Base Lewis-McChord at 11am.
Dyson’s death comes 10 years to the day of the death of another Pierce County Deputy, Kent Mundell. Mundell was shot while responding to a domestic violence call in 2009 and was taken off life support a week later. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department held a ceremony over the weekend to remember Mundell and is now preparing to say goodbye to Dyson. He leaves behind his pregnant wife and two year old son. A legacy fund has been started to raise money for his family.