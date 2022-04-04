      Weather Alert

Memorial And Procession Held For Everett, Washington Officer Killed In Line Of Duty

Apr 4, 2022 @ 3:35pm

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A procession and memorial service was held for Everett, Washington, police officer Dan Rocha, who was fatally shot while confronting a suspect in a parking lot late last month.

The memorial service for Rocha, 41, was held at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena.

Authorities said Rocha, who joined the force in 2017, was shot in the head at least twice after he and suspect Richard Rotter got into an altercation in the parking lot of a Starbucks March 25.

Rocha started working for the city of Everett as a parking enforcement officer in 2017, and became a fully commissioned police officer in 2018.

He is survived by a wife and two sons.

