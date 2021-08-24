Memorial For An Oregon State Police Sergeant

ALBANY, Ore–There will be public memorial service for Oregon State Police Sergeant John Burright tomorrow. He passed away in May, 20 years after dealing with severe injuries he acquired in the line of duty. In September of 2001, he tried to help a family in a disabled car along I-5. He was hit by a car and so were an Albany police officer and another state trooper. They did not survive.
A procession will leave the Linn County Fairgrounds in Albany at 10:20 Wednesday morning. It will makes its way along I-5 to the Salem Armory. A memorial service will be held there at 1PM.
Drivers should be prepared for road closures and long delays along the motorcade route. OSP encourages drivers to use alternate roads.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the Burright family can do so through the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation.